CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $91.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $91.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 87,390,235 coins and its circulating supply is 83,390,235 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.