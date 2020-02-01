CVCoin Trading 32.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $511,377.00 and approximately $69,457.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02984846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00193711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00120936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

