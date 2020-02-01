CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,867,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

