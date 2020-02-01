CWV Chain Trading Down 43.9% Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. CWV Chain has a market cap of $1.54 million and $13,001.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io.

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

