CyberMiles (CMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.70 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $3.70 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, CoinBene and Bibox. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00739364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067401 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007226 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, Tokenomy, CoinBene, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, IDCM, Bibox, Zebpay, LBank, Binance, Cobinhood and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

