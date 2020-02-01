CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, IDCM and DragonEX. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Cobinhood, LBank, IDCM, Bibox, Bithumb, DragonEX, Zebpay, Koinex, Tokenomy, BCEX, CoinBene, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

