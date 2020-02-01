Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,741 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 304,631 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,432.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

