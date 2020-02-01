CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 12.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $216,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 221,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -405.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

