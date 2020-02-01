DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $26,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $164,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,411.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,894 shares of company stock worth $212,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

