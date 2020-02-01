DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.36.

NYSE:PKG opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

