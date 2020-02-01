DAEX Price Hits $0.0028 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DAEX has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $467,167.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

