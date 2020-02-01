Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 857.17 ($11.28).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 706 ($9.29) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

DMGT stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 594.50 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 828.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 818.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4016.9997836 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11). Insiders bought 51 shares of company stock valued at $42,710 over the last three months.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

