Dalecoin Price Tops $0.0046 (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Dalecoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Dalecoin has a total market cap of $4,227.00 and $2.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dalecoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.02971675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dalecoin Token Profile

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,558 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dalecoin is dalecoin.org.

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dalecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dalecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

