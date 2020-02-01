Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Dalmac Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67.

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

