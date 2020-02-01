DAO.Casino (BET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $190,404.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $190,404.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001720 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,988.34 or 0.95822788 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

