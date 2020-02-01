DAPS Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,112.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitmart, STEX, Bitbox and SWFT. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $12,112.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, SWFT, Bitmart, txbit.io and STEX.

