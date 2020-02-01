Dash (DASH) Price Tops $115.93 on Major Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Dash has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $115.93 or 0.01241769 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade By Trade and Braziliex. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $795.42 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003901 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001003 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,304,500 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Iquant, Braziliex, Coinrail, CEX.IO, B2BX, Binance, Coinbe, WEX, xBTCe, ACX, Bitsane, HBUS, ZB.COM, Tux Exchange, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, Bittrex, COSS, Altcoin Trader, Coindeal, Coinsuper, LBank, Liqui, C-Patex, Bibox, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitinka, YoBit, BTC Trade UA, Graviex, CoinEx, OKEx, Coinhub, C2CX, Coinsquare, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Tidex, Exmo, Bisq, Huobi, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinroom, Stocks.Exchange, Bleutrade, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Koineks, Kraken, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, C-CEX, Exrates, Crex24, Kuna, Ovis, BitBay, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, ABCC, Indodax, CryptoBridge and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

