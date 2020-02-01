DATA Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. DATA has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $204,290.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. Over the last week, DATA has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.02980287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,349,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, Huobi, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

