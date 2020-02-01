Databroker 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,068.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Databroker has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $5,068.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

