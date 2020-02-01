Datacoin Hits Market Cap of $14,936.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,936.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003937 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001036 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

