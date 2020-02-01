Datawallet (DXT) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex and Bibox. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $485,973.00 and approximately $7,213.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, BitForex, Cobinhood and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

