DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Hits $157,658.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DAV Coin has a market cap of $157,658.00 and approximately $19,702.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00753624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000964 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006989 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

