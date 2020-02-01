Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 8,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,109 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Davita by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

DVA opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

