Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Stake Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $79.87 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

