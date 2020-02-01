DDKoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48,969.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $48,969.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00048529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.