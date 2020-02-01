DDKoin (DDK) 1-Day Volume Hits $63,003.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DDKoin has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $63,003.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00049820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

