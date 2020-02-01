DECENT Price Up 35.2% This Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1,938.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, BCEX and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008098 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

