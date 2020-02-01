Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Reaches $38.79 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Decentraland has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and UEX. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $38.79 million and $7.85 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DragonEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, DDEX, Mercatox, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Bittrex, UEX, Upbit, ZB.COM, Huobi, TOPBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, AirSwap and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

