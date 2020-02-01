Decentraland Price Tops $0.0357 (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and $6.61 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bibox, Mercatox and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Liqui, AirSwap, Mercatox, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, UEX, BigONE, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Radar Relay, DDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

