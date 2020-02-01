DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Coindeal and Kucoin. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $2,934.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004010 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001036 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

