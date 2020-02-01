Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Mathes Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,144. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

