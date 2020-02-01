DEEX Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $853,592.00 and approximately $995.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005478 BTC.

999 (999) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000359 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

