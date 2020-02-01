Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 100.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $796.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

