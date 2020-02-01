Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,225.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.