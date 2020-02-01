Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.82.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

DAL stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

