Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,802. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

