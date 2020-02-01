Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news sentiment score of -4.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ ranking:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,318,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.