DeltaChain Price Down 1.5% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $7,906.00 and $18.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00313434 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001737 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.