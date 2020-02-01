Denarius (D) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Denarius has a market capitalization of $545,969.00 and $434.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,098,543 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

