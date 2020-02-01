Dent (DENT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,807.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and $156,807.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene, BitForex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, HitBTC, OKEx, Fatbtc, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, LATOKEN, Lykke Exchange, Binance, Allbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.