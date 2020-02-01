Dent Reaches Market Cap of $13.46 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Kucoin, HitBTC and FCoin. Dent has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and $235,673.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx, Liquid, Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, Binance, WazirX, Bitbns, Allbit, Cobinhood, CoinBene, BitForex and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

