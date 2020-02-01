Dero (DERO) Market Cap Reaches $4.42 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Dero has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $733,234.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005069 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,292,168 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

