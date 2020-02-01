Desire (DSR) Hits Market Cap of $14,479.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,479.00 and approximately $8,102.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,393.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.01951656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.04036925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00751647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00123058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00779501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009266 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00699883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.