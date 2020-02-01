Deutsche eMark 24 Hour Volume Hits $266.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and C-Patex. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $55,398.00 and $266.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

