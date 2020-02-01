DeVault 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,166.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. DeVault has a total market cap of $22,464.00 and $1,166.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 55.8% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005541 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000248 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

