DeVault Price Up 31.1% Over Last 7 Days (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $18,889.00 and $1,279.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005397 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

