DEX Hits Market Cap of $3.42 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $136,103.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

