DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.25 ($20.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €16.90 ($19.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 12-month high of €17.08 ($19.86). The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

