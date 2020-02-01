Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 615,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough sold 80,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $2,069,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,236,596 shares of company stock worth $122,967,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

