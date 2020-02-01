Digital Fantasy Sports Price Reaches $0.0451 on Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.45 or 0.05879978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035267 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

